England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match

The third T20I of the England vs Australia series will be a decider, as the arch-rivals are tied 1-1. The match is set for September 15, Sunday, at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Stretford. (More Cricket News)
The Mitchell Marsh led Australia won the first T20I by 28 runs, posting 179 in 19.3 overs and dismissing England for 151 in 19.2 overs. Travis Head's explosive 23-ball 59 and Sean Abbott’s three-wicket haul set the victory stage for the Aussies.
In the second match, England leveled the series with a 3-wicket victory, chasing down a target of 194 with 6 balls to spare. Liam Livingstone was the player of the match, scoring 87 off 47 balls and taking two crucial wickets.
England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details
When is England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I Match?
The England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will take place on Sunday, September 15, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Stretford at 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I match?
The England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will be covered live by Sony Pictures Network and it can also be live streamed on SonyLIV app and website.
England Vs Australia T20I Squads
England T20I squad: Phil Salt (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner
Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa