Cricket

England To Play Three Cricket Tests In New Zealand To Conclude 2024

After the series opener at Hagley Oval, the tour will move to the North Island for tests in Wellington from December 6-10 and in Hamilton from December 14-18

Advertisement

AP
Neil Wagner in action during a 2023 New Zealand vs England Test match in Tauranga, New Zealand. Photo: AP
info_icon

The England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday announced a three-Test tour to New Zealand starting at Christchurch on November 28. (More Cricket News)

After the series opener at Hagley Oval, the tour will move to the North Island for tests in Wellington from December 6-10 and in Hamilton from December 14-18.

The last time the Test teams met in February and March of last year, they split a two-match series after England was on the verge of a 2-0 victory when skipper Ben Stokes enforced the follow-on. 

New Zealand won by one run — only the fourth team in history to win a Test after following on — in the second Test after England won the first by 267 runs.

Advertisement

Gujarat Titans have two wins and three losses in their five games. - X/@GujaratTitans
RR Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The three matches at the end of this year form part of the World Test Championship, which New Zealand won in its inaugural edition before losing the title to Australia.

India, which has won six of nine Tests in this edition, leads the WTC standings with Australia in second place and New Zealand in third. England is ninth ahead of home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

The top two teams will advance to a final at Lord's in 2025.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: INDIA Bloc Seat Deal Announced For Maha; CEC Rajiv Kumar Gets Z+ Security Cover
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him