ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ollie Pope Hails 'Lucky Charm' Aaron Ramsdale After Windies Century

Ollie Pope saluted "lucky charm" Aaron Ramsdale following his impressive century against West Indies

Ollie Pope, Trent Bridge
Pope invited Ramsdale as his guest at Trent Bridge
info_icon

Ollie Pope saluted "lucky charm" Aaron Ramsdale following his impressive century against West Indies. (More Cricket News)

Pope struck 121 from 165 deliveries at Trent Bridge as England began the second Test of their series against the Windies in dominant fashion.

Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale was a guest of Gunners fan Pope on Thursday, having also watched his double century against Ireland last year.

And after his sixth Test century helped England to 416 all out, the 26-year-old feels Ramsdale, who was part of the Three Lions squad that reached the Euro 2024 final, is a lucky omen.

"He messaged me last night and I managed to sort him a couple of tickets. He can come more often," Pope said.

"I'm obviously a big Arsenal fan, so I go to support him a fair bit. He seems to be my lucky charm on the cricket pitch as well."

Pope opened 2024 with a superb 196 against India in Hyderabad, but scored over 30 just once in the subsequent four Tests of the tour, while a contribution of 63 was his best for Surrey in this season's County Championship.

The 26-year-old was left questioning his ability, but highlighted the influence of England batting coach Marcus Trescothick on his upturn in fortunes in this series.

"I wouldn’t say I had doubts," Pope added, "but I was thinking: 'why is everyone else in the country scoring runs in county cricket, but England's number three isn't going out and averaging 50?'

"[Marcus] came to London, and we did some really good work, which has put me in really good stead for the Test summer."

