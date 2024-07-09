Cricket

England Vs West Indies, 1st Test Preview: James Anderson's Farewell Dreams Face Windies Challenge

The England Vs West Indies Test series opener will be JamesAnderson's 188th and last test and he will transition into England's fast-bowling mentor

James Anderson England Vs West Indies 1st Test AP Photo
FILE - England's James Anderson gestures to the crowd after taking his 700th wicket on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, March 9, 2024. James Anderson has “made peace” with his impending England retirement — even if the evergreen seamer believes he is bowling as well as he ever has done. (AP Photo /Ashwini Bhatia, File)
info_icon

It doesn't matter if James Anderson takes a bunch of West Indies wickets for England in the first test at Lord's from Wednesday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

The series opener will be Anderson's 188th and last test and he will transition into England's fast-bowling mentor.

He was pensioned off by England managing director Rob Key, coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. They met him at a Manchester hotel in April to say he wasn't in their plans for the 2025-26 Ashes in Australia.

This was a month after Anderson returned from India, where he took 10 wickets at an average of 33.50. That series was lost 4-1 but on the last morning of the last test in Dharamsala, Anderson became the first seamer in history to take 700 wickets.

He spoke then of being in the best shape, liking where his game was at, and being really excited for this summer, when he will turn 42 at the end of this month.

This week, he said he was surprised at how calmly he took the news from Key, McCullum and Stokes. He understood their decision, adding, “I've sort of made peace with that.”

Anderson warmed up for his last test by showing his class last week in his first English County appearance for Lancashire. He took 7-35, the best figures in the championship.

His 21-year test career comes full circle at Lord's, where he made his test debut in 2003 against Zimbabwe. Lord's witnessed Anderson's career-best figures of 7-42 against the West Indies in 2017.

As one era ends, another could start. Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith have been handed test debuts. Both played white-ball cricket for England last year; Atkinson went to the ODI World Cup.

England captain Ben Stokes will be leading his side out at the Lord's cricket ground. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
England Vs West Indies 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Squads, Pitch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Chris Woakes returns for his first test since he was the player of the series in last year's Ashes. Stokes was back as an allrounder, allowing for offspinner Shoaib Bashir to make his home test debut after taking 17 wickets in India.

The West Indies plays its first test since the extraordinary eight-run victory over Australia in Brisbane in January, after a 10-wicket thrashing in Adelaide.

Allrounder and former captain Jason Holder was recalled to the squad along with fast bowler Jayden Seales. St. Kitts and Nevis opening batter Mikyle Louis and fast bowler Jeremiah Louis are the uncapped players in the 15-man squad. Louis replaced an injured Kemar Roach.

In Roach's absence, Alzarri Joseph will lead the pace attack with Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph, whose 7-68 scuttled the Australians in Brisbane in the second innings. That earned Shamar Joseph in his second test the player of the match and short series.

Shamar Joseph called England retiree Anderson “perfect" as a test player to the Jamaica Gleaner newspaper but “I want to rain on his parade.”

Anderson said he was trying hard not to think of his pending forced retirement.

“The big thing for me this week is wanting to play well, bowl well and get a win,” he said. “I'm sure the emotions during the week will change, but right now that's what I'm trying to focus on to stop myself crying.”

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jeremiah Louis.

