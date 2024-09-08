Cricket

ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2: Complacency Not An Issue In England Display, Insists Olly Stone

Olly Stone was the pick of the hosts' bowling attack, taking the wickets of Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal while also running out Dimuth Karunaratne

Olly Stone said complacency was not an issue for England in their showing against Sri Lanka.
Olly Stone denied complacency played a part in England's performance on day two of their final Test against Sri Lanka at The Oval. (More Cricket News)

England were bowled out for 325 after 69 overs, as Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis helped the tourists reach 211-5 at stumps. 

Stone was the pick of the hosts' bowling attack, taking the wickets of Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal while also running out Dimuth Karunaratne. 

De Silva, however, was crucially dropped by debutant Josh Hull, as he ended the day on 64 runs from 106 deliveries alongside Mendis (54). 

And while England handed Sri Lanka a potential route back into the final Test, Stone was confident that on another day, they could have been out of sight.

"I wouldn't say we were complacent. We've always said about taking the positive option, sometimes you can sit there and take a few blows," Stone said.

"If you put a few chances away it can come out differently. On another day it goes another way, and we get a few on the board."

As it had done on the first day, bad light was a constant threat, resulting in fast bowler Chris Woakes delivering four balls of off-spin.

England had started brightly with the ball in hand, working through Sri Lanka's top order before being stopped in their tracks by De Silva and Mendis. 

But the bad light inside The Oval played its part, with the tourists able to chip away at their target after tea.

Stone acknowledged the difficulty of the conditions but had words of praise for Hull after taking his first wicket on his debut. 

"It was too dark for our seamers but we tried to take the positive option. We thought we could take wickets with our spinners," Stone said.

"We feel we have the bowlers in any conditions but Sri Lanka played well.

"Hull has been brilliant. He hasn't looked nervous - he has been smiley, he has enjoyed it.

"I know he will be better for taking that wicket and hopefully he can take more in the morning.

"There is no greater job in the world. Going out there with a smile on our face, enjoying it.

"It doesn't feel like international cricket, you are nice and relaxed and out there with your mates."

  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs