The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Scotland are already in talks about collectively fielding a Great Britain cricket team at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. (More Cricket News)
The sport last made an appearance at the Summer Games back in 1900, where Great Britain beat France by 158 runs to take home the gold medal.
Olympic athletes from the United Kingdom compete as Team GB, part of the Great Britain and Northern Olympic Ireland teams, organised by the British Olympic Association.
Hence, Team GB could have a mix of both English and Scottish cricket players.
"With the Los Angeles Olympics four years away, it's very early stages, but we're talking to Team GB and Cricket Scotland about the next steps we need to take. We look forward to working together to compete when cricket returns to the Olympic stage in 2028," an ECB spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo.
Andy Anson, the chief executive of the British Olympic Association said that the nations can come together and pick one country to be the governing body for cricket at the grandest sporting festival.
“We've got good experience in golf, in rugby and in women's football, of how the Four Nations [England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland] can come together and nominate one country to be the main governing body and work with the other countries. So I think cricket will be the same," Anson said.
The exact details of the cricket event at the Olympics is yet to be revealed, but the International Cricket Council (ICC) has proposed the idea of a 20-over competition comprising six teams.