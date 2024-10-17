DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2024 Final: Gulf Giants Beat Pearls By Six Wickets To Clinch Title

In an exhilarating finale at the ICC Academy Oval 1, Gulf Giants Development were crowned champions of the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2024, defeating the ILT20 Pearls by six wickets. (More Cricket News)
A superb unbeaten half-century by Shival Bawa led the Giants to chase down a stiff target of 185 with just one over to spare.
The Pearls, opting to bat first, posted a competitive 185/5, thanks to Yassir Kaleem's explosive knock of 72* off 45 balls, laced with seven towering sixes. Kaleem’s innings followed a blistering start by Alishan Sharafu, who smashed 35 runs off just 15 balls, featuring four sixes and two fours.
The Pearls looked in control early, with Sharafu and Rohan Mustafa adding 54 runs for the first wicket before Muhammad Irfan struck, removing Sharafu and later dismissing Asif Khan cheaply.
Rohan Mustafa provided stability with a gritty 33 off 37 balls but fell to Aayan Afzal Khan in the 14th over. Kaleem found solid support from Shahrukh Ahmed, whose 24 off 15 balls ensured the Pearls finished their innings on a high.
In response, the Giants stumbled early, reduced to 20/2 within five overs, with Rohan Mustafa delivering a strong all-round performance by removing Muhammad Irfan and Samal Udawantha.
However, the momentum shifted when captain Vriitya Arvind (34 off 31 balls) and Shival Bawa (63* off 48 balls) steadied the ship with a crucial 80-run partnership.
After Arvind’s departure, Bawa continued to anchor the chase, mixing caution with aggression. He found valuable support from Hameed Khan, who contributed 27 off just 13 balls before being dismissed by Mustafa.
Muhammad Saghir Khan then added the finishing touches with a blistering 33* from only 11 balls, including three sixes, ensuring the Giants crossed the finish line in 19 overs.
For the Pearls, Mustafa was the standout bowler with figures of 3/35, but his efforts weren’t enough to prevent the Giants from sealing a well-deserved victory.
The DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, now in its second edition, continues to shine a spotlight on emerging talent across the region. Raees Ahmed of ILT20 Thunderbolts finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 307 runs, while Uzair Khan of the Pearls claimed the most wickets with 16 dismissals.
With the draft for the DP World ILT20 Season 3 set for October 23, several standout performers will now look to secure their spots in the upcoming season.
Brief Scores
Gulf Giants Development defeated ILT20 Pearls by 6 wickets
ILT20 Pearls 185/5 in 20 overs (Yassir Kaleem 72, Alishan Sharafu 35, Rohan Mustafa 33, Muhammad Irfan 2 for 28, Aayan Afzal Khan 2 for 31, Muhammad Zuhaib 1 for 33) Gulf Giants Development 186/4 in 20 overs (Shival Bawa 63*, Vriitya Arvind 34, Muhammad Saghir Khan 33*, Rohan Mustafa 3 for 36, Uzair Khan 1 for 29)