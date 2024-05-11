Cricket

International League T20 2025: ILT20 Season Three Confirmed - Check Key Dates

The League could potentially collide with the South African SA20 League and also the Big Bash League played in Australia

Special Arrangement
MI Emirates emerged victorious in the final of the ILT20 2024 Tournament. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

The third edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) is set to begin from Saturday, January 11, 2025. The tournament will feature 34 games with the all-important final to be played on Sunday, February 9, 2025. (More Cricket News)

With the league scheduled from the second week of January up until the second week of February, running over the course of a month, it could potentially collide with the South African SA20 League and also the Big Bash League played in Australia.

The announcement of the third season comes after a smash-hit second season that concluded with the MI Emirates being crowned champions at the Dubai International Stadium on February 17, 2024.

“We are delighted to confirm the window for World International League T20 Season 3. The window has been finalised after discussions with our stakeholders. We have begun our preparations for Season 3 with an aim of making the league even bigger and better,” ILT20 CEO David White was quoted as saying by www.ilt20.ae  

The league’s broadcast numbers skyrocketed with 348 million unique viewers from around the globe. The games also saw crowds coming in high numbers across the three stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai. The incredible surge in attendance was clocked at almost 300% with comparison to Season 1. 

“Season 2 was a massive success in terms of all relevant metrics’ and helped further strengthen the league’s reputation, making it one of the most sought after T20 leagues for players, fans and broadcasters from around the world,” White added.

ILT20 has also played a massive part in developing the sport in the United Arab Emirates and will continue to act as a talent wing. The recent results in the ACC Premier Cup has helped them to qualify to the Asia Cup in 2025 for the first time in eight years.

“The cricket fans in the UAE and those who travel to our wonderful destinations Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah from across the globe will have a lot to look forward to in Season 3. We have a series of exciting announcements lined-up as our six world-class franchises and their coaching staff put their heads together for retention of players while eyeing new local and international talent for Season 3 signings,” he concluded. 

