Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League 2024: Three Key Battles To Look Out For

Delhi Capitals are set to host Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next group-stage fixture of the Women's Premier League 2024 on Sunday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Smriti Mandhana-led RCB are currently in third position and will try to better that against DC. (Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning holds the orange cap for making the most runs in the league so far - 261 runs. Just below her at second position is RCB Captain Mandhana with 243 runs in six innings. Delhi Capitals also have purple cap holders as Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav both have 10 wickets for DC.
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore both lost their last matches against UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants respectively. Now, with only two matches left for each team in the group-stage fixtures, both teams will be eyeing a big victory to better their net run rate. The Capitals came out victorious in the last game these two teams played each other in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squads:
Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi, Annabel Sutherland
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Ellyse Perry
As Delhi Capitals prepare themselves for the tough challenge against Royal Challengers Bangalore, three key player battles are worth looking out for:
1. Meg Lanning vs Renuka Thakur Singh
Meg Lanning is the current orange cap holder and she knows how to score runs on any pitch. She likes to take some time to set eye on the crease and then play her shots. Renuka Thakur Singh comes to bowl in the powerplay and death overs. She has a lethal inswinger in her arsenal which can come out as useful against Lanning. DC skipper also loves pace bowling and she may go berserk against her if she misses her length.
2. Smriti Mandhana vs Jess Jonassen
Smriti Mandhana is known for her aggressive batting from the start of her innings. However, she usually manages to score well early on. Jess Jonassen, the purple cap holder from Delhi, is skilled at bowling to high-quality batters and has been successful against them thus far. Therefore, the battle between her and Mandhana could be an interesting one, as Jonassen is a left-arm orthodox bowler and Mandhana may go hard on her.
3. Jemimah Rodrigues vs Sophie Molineux
Jemimah Rodrigues is the backbone of Delhi's batting and she has done well so far in her role. She takes the game deep and finds boundaries easily making it hard for the bowlers to bowl. Sophie Molineux is a world-class spinner and her left-arm bowling might create some problems for Rodrigues on Sunday.