Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League 2024: Three Key Battles To Look Out For

As Delhi Capitals prepare themselves for the tough challenge against Royal Challengers Bangalore, three key player battles are worth looking out for:

1. Meg Lanning vs Renuka Thakur Singh

Meg Lanning is the current orange cap holder and she knows how to score runs on any pitch. She likes to take some time to set eye on the crease and then play her shots. Renuka Thakur Singh comes to bowl in the powerplay and death overs. She has a lethal inswinger in her arsenal which can come out as useful against Lanning. DC skipper also loves pace bowling and she may go berserk against her if she misses her length.