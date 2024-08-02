Delhi Capitals Owners To Buy Majority Stake In English County Team Hampshire

For the first time in its history, a county cricket team in England will be owned by an overseas entity. As per a report published in Telegraph on Friday, Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals co-owners, GMR Group, has agreed to buy majority stake in Hampshire county cricket club. (More Cricket News)
“The Delhi part-owners are understood to have beaten a second bid from rival Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants with an offer which values Hampshire at £120 million, although that price includes the club’s debts of around £60 million,” the Telegraph report stated.
As per the Telegraph report, GMR Group is poised to take full ownership of Hampshire and a 51 per cent stake in the Southern Brave, with the option to complete a 100 per cent takeover of The Hundred franchise.
With this deal, the GMR Group will also take control of the Utilita Bowl, the home ground of the Hampshire county. Morevoer, the Hilton hotel and a golf course at the same venue will also be controlled by the DC co-owners.
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the Hampshire club officials and the new owners GMR group will make an official announcement soon.
The GMR Group also has equal stakes in Dubai Capitals, the ILT20 side in the UAE, and Seattle Orcas, the Major League Cricket outfit in the United States.
As per the Telegraph report, the deal could possibly open up the option of youngsters from Delhi Capitals playing for Hamphsire in England. As of now, BCCI does not permit players from India to play in any foreign T20 competition including The Hundred.
The report also added that Rajasthan Royals have also reopened talks with Yorkshire regarding a takeover. However, this would require a consent from 75 per cent of a total of 6000 Yorkshire members through a ballot.