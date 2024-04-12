Cricket

Senior Women Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy: Deepti Sharma Shines To Secure Title For East Zone

After grabbing a 10-wicket match haul, the India all-rounder scored an impactful 46 off 92 balls to help East Zone chased down the target of 184 in 61.3 overs on the penultimate day of the four-day final at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

BCCI
Deepti Sharma Photo: BCCI
info_icon

Skipper Deepti Sharma's all-round effort guided East Zone to a thrilling one-wicket win over South Zone in the final of the Senior Women Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

After grabbing a 10-wicket match haul, the India all-rounder scored an impactful 46 off 92 balls to help East Zone chased down the target of 184 in 61.3 overs on the penultimate day of the four-day final at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Resuming the day at 30 for 2, East Zone rode on Deepti and Richa Ghosh's 33 off balls to romp home.

Women's Asia Cup 2024: India To Meet Pakistan On July 21 - Check Schedule

BY PTI

They were ably supported by Monikha Das's 22 and Sushree Dibyadarshini's 15.

The match, however, went down to the wire as East Zone lost their nine wickets at the score of 178 but tail-enders -- A B Das (12 not out) and Titas Sadhu (4 not out) held the fort, displaying great resistance to climb the mountain eventually.

For South Zone, Suhana S Pawar (3/44) and Minnu Mani (3/65) picked up three wickets apiece, while Arundhati Reddy (1/18) and S Sajana (13) scalped one each.

Brief Scores:

South Zone: 133 and 179 in 70.5 overs (Miriyala Durga 64, Minnu Mani 31; Deepti Sharma 6/61).

East Zone: 129 in 43.4 overs (Richa Ghosh 25; Minnu Mani 5/47, Sunanda Yetrekar 2/17, Sanjeevan Sajana 2/6) and 184 for 9 in 61.3 overs (Deepti Sharma 46, Richa Ghosh 33; Sahana S Pawar 3/44, Minnu Mani 3/65).

