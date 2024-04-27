Cricket

DC Vs MI: Today's IPL 2024 Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in match 43 of the IPL 2024 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Here are the match prediction, fantasy XI, Pitch Report and more for the DC Vs MI match

Delhi Capitals team celebrating a wicket in DC Vs GT match in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav, second right, celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are set to clash again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday in the first match of the day at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. (Streaming | Preview)

When the last time these two teams met, Mumbai Indians secured their first victory of the season at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Romario Shepherd smashing 32 runs in the last over of Anrich Nortje is still fresh in viewers' minds.

Similarly, a high-octane game is expected between the two highly competitive sides. The five-time champions MI have not performed according to their regular flavour this season. They are currently at number eight in the points table and desperately need to win the next few matches to secure a spot in the top four.

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have won their last three out of four matches and are at number six. The captain's form has been the biggest positive for the DC, whereas Ishant Sharma and David Warner's injuries are bigger concerns. They have addedAfghan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib as Mitch Marsh's replacement for the rest of the tournament.

Predicted Playing XI for DC vs MI, IPL 2024 match:

Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Jhye Richardson

Impact sub: Prithvi Shaw

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Mohammad Nabi, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

Impact sub: Suryakumar Yadav

DC vs MI, IPL 2024 Pitch Report:

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium has favoured the batters so far in this tournament. The team batting first has won both matches this season. The square boundaries are short and that may be helpful for the batters.

DC vs MI Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ricky Bhui, Lizaad Williams, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Mohammad Nabi, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Akash Madhwal, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Kwena Maphaka

DC vs MI, IPL 2024 Head to Head

DC and MI have played each other 34 times in the IPL and MI have an edge over the Capitals as MI have won 19 games whereas DC came out victorious on 15 occasions.

Total Matches played - 34

MI won - 19

DC won - 14

DC vs MI Match Prediction:

As per Google's match predictor, MI have 55% chance of winning to DC's 45%.

