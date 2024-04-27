DC Vs MI: Today's IPL 2024 Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

When the last time these two teams met, Mumbai Indians secured their first victory of the season at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Romario Shepherd smashing 32 runs in the last over of Anrich Nortje is still fresh in viewers' minds.
Similarly, a high-octane game is expected between the two highly competitive sides. The five-time champions MI have not performed according to their regular flavour this season. They are currently at number eight in the points table and desperately need to win the next few matches to secure a spot in the top four.
Advertisement
The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have won their last three out of four matches and are at number six. The captain's form has been the biggest positive for the DC, whereas Ishant Sharma and David Warner's injuries are bigger concerns. They have addedAfghan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib as Mitch Marsh's replacement for the rest of the tournament.
Predicted Playing XI for DC vs MI, IPL 2024 match:
Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Jhye Richardson
Impact sub: Prithvi Shaw
Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Mohammad Nabi, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal
Advertisement
Impact sub: Suryakumar Yadav
DC vs MI, IPL 2024 Pitch Report:
The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium has favoured the batters so far in this tournament. The team batting first has won both matches this season. The square boundaries are short and that may be helpful for the batters.
DC vs MI Full Squads:
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ricky Bhui, Lizaad Williams, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Mohammad Nabi, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Akash Madhwal, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Kwena Maphaka
DC vs MI, IPL 2024 Head to Head
DC and MI have played each other 34 times in the IPL and MI have an edge over the Capitals as MI have won 19 games whereas DC came out victorious on 15 occasions.
Total Matches played - 34
MI won - 19
Advertisement
DC won - 14
DC vs MI Match Prediction:
As per Google's match predictor, MI have 55% chance of winning to DC's 45%.