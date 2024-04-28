CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ready for their second clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in what is described as the revenge match for the team in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 28, Sunday at home turf. (Preview | Full IPL Coverage)
Both the teams are coming on the back of a loss with the record makers SunRisers Hyderabad suffering a 35-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the resilient Chennai Super Kings facing their second defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants.
SRH is currently placed third in the points table with victory in 5 out of the 9 matches played so far. Meanwhile, CSK slipped down to sixth place with 4 losses and as many wins out of the 8 matches played so far.
Advertisement
CSK Vs SRH, Head-To-Head Record
CSK and SRH have locked horns 20 times before in the IPL with Chennai winning 14 to Hyderabad's 6. The Sunrisers’ highest total against CSK stands - 192. Their last meeting was on April 5 wherein Chennai Super Kings amassed 165/5. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad reached the target in 18.1 overs.
CSK Vs SRH, Most Run-Scorers
Suresh Raina from Chennai Super Kings rules the table of the highest run-scorer in the CSK vs SRH match fixture with 434 runs. MS Dhoni with 425 and Kane Williamson from Hyderabad with 417 runs to his name are the second and third most run-makers in the derby.
Advertisement
CSK Vs SRH, Highest Wicket-Takers
CSK's Dwayne Bravo with 20 wickets under his belt tops the chart for most wickets. SRH's Rashid Khan comes second with 10 wickets which is equal to the haul of Deepak Chahar from CSK.
CSK Vs SRH, Highest Individual Scorer
Shane Watson leads the highest individual scorer record in the CSK vs SRH match-up with a knock of 117 runs to his name. Brendon McCullum is the second-highest scorer with 100 runs, which is the same as Ambati Rayudu.
CSK Vs SRH, Best Bowling Figures
The best bowling figures in the fixture is 4/46, scalped by Mukesh Choudhary from CSK. Deepak Chahar comes next with 3/15 followed by Ravindra Jadeja's 3/22.