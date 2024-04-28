Cricket

CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Match 46 of IPL 2024 will witness the second clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here's the head-to-head record, highest run-scorer, wicket-taker, best bowling figures and all the stats you need to know about CSK vs SRH

Advertisement

BCCI
Action from the first clash of Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ready for their second clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in what is described as the revenge match for the team in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 28, Sunday at home turf. (Preview | Full IPL Coverage)

Both the teams are coming on the back of a loss with the record makers SunRisers Hyderabad suffering a 35-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the resilient Chennai Super Kings facing their second defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants.

SRH is currently placed third in the points table with victory in 5 out of the 9 matches played so far. Meanwhile, CSK slipped down to sixth place with 4 losses and as many wins out of the 8 matches played so far.

Advertisement

CSK Vs SRH, Head-To-Head Record

CSK and SRH have locked horns 20 times before in the IPL with Chennai winning 14 to Hyderabad's 6. The Sunrisers’ highest total against CSK stands - 192. Their last meeting was on April 5 wherein Chennai Super Kings amassed 165/5. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad reached the target in 18.1 overs.

In the opening leg of the Indian Premier League 2024 fixture, Sunrisers Hyderabad had defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium. - X/IPL
CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

CSK Vs SRH, Most Run-Scorers

Suresh Raina from Chennai Super Kings rules the table of the highest run-scorer in the CSK vs SRH match fixture with 434 runs. MS Dhoni with 425 and Kane Williamson from Hyderabad with 417 runs to his name are the second and third most run-makers in the derby.

Advertisement

CSK Vs SRH, Highest Wicket-Takers

CSK's Dwayne Bravo with 20 wickets under his belt tops the chart for most wickets. SRH's Rashid Khan comes second with 10 wickets which is equal to the haul of Deepak Chahar from CSK.

CSK Vs SRH, Highest Individual Scorer

Shane Watson leads the highest individual scorer record in the CSK vs SRH match-up with a knock of 117 runs to his name. Brendon McCullum is the second-highest scorer with 100 runs, which is the same as Ambati Rayudu.

CSK Vs SRH, Best Bowling Figures

The best bowling figures in the fixture is 4/46, scalped by Mukesh Choudhary from CSK. Deepak Chahar comes next with 3/15 followed by Ravindra Jadeja's 3/22.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know