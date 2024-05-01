PBKS would be delighted that their top order has returned to form and they would want the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh to follow up their stunning performance against KKR with another good one. The bowlers have done well for PBKS this season with the pace unit of Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran and Harshal Patel all among the top pacers of the tournament.