Chandigarh Vs Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 4 Match

Both Chandigarh and Delhi would like to continue their winning momentum in the Ranji Trophy when the two sides face each other in Round 4 of the tournament. (More Cricket News)
Chandigarh have started their Ranji campaign on a high. After losing to Railways in their opener, Chandigarh have won back-to-back games. They first defeated Assam by nine wickets and then earned another thumping 10-wicket win against Jharkhand in their last outing. Led by Manan Vohra, Chandigarh would want to continue their good work when they meet Delhi.
After two draws against Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu in their first two matches, Delhi won their last match against Assam by 10 wickets. The inclusion of pacer Harshit Rana in the side boosted Delhi's chances. Rana scored a valuable fifty and also picked a five wicket haul in the first innings.
Delhi would like to continue their unbeaten run and add another win to their kitty.
Chandigarh Vs Delhi, Ranji Trophy Group D Round 4: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
When and where will the Chandigarh Vs Delhi, Ranji Trophy match be played?
The Chandigarh Vs Delhi Ranji Trophy match will be played at the Government Model Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh between Wednesday, November 6, 2024 (starting at 8:30 AM IST on every day) and Saturday, November 9.
Where will the Chandigarh Vs Delhi, Ranji Trophy match be telecast and live streamed?
Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season will be available to stream live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. On TV, the Sports 18 network channels will broadcast the matches.