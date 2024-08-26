Cricket

Champions Cup: Waqar, Misbah, Saqlain Among Five Mentors Appointed For New Domestic Tournament

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday named stalwarts Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis as mentors of five teams taking part in the Champions Cup domestic tournament

pcb board of governors meeting X @TheRealPCBMedia
Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi at a meeting. Photo: X/ @TheRealPCBMedia
info_icon

The big names in Pakistan cricket have been appointed mentors on three-year contracts following a transparent and robust recruitment process, according a PCB statement.

Waqar Younis recently worked as PCB advisor on cricket affairs while Saqlain Mushtaq is a former head coach of the national team

Waqar Younis' three-week stint as an advisor to chair ends - File
Waqar Younis’ Three-Week Stint As PCB Chairman's Advisor Ends - Report

BY PTI

Misbah and Waqar have also had coaching stints with the national team.

The PCB said the first assignment of the mentors in the PCB Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25 will be the Champions One-Day Cup, which will be held in Faisalabad from September 12-29.

The PCB has made it mandatory for all the top players to appear in the 50-overs competition.

