Bulgaria Vs Austria Live Streaming, Women's Continental Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 7

Austria face Bulgaria in match 7 of Women's Continental Cup 2025
Austria third, Bulgaria fourth in points table
Turkiye on top with four points
Austria take on Bulgaria in match 7 of Women's Continental Cricket Cup 2025 at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Bucharest on Saturday (October 11).
Austria are third in the points table with one win and a loss, while Bulgaria are fourth with back-to-back defeats. Turkiye are on top of the standings with four points.
The Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025 has brought back top-level women’s cricket to Eastern Europe, with five emerging national sides clashing in a fast-paced T20 contest. Hosts Romania, Austria, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Norway are facing off in a round-robin format across ten matches.
Bulgaria Vs Austria, Women's Continental Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Bulgaria vs Austria, Women's Continental Cup 2025 match be played?
The Bulgaria vs Austria, Women's Continental Cup 2025 match will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Romania on Saturday, October 11 at 2:15pm IST.
Where will the Bulgaria vs Austria, Women's Continental Cup 2025 match be telecast and live streamed?
No information is available yet on whether and where the Bulgaria vs Austria, Women's Continental Cup 2025 match will be telecast or live streamed.
Bulgaria Vs Austria, Women's Continental Cup 2025: Squads
Austria Women: Priya Sabu (c), Andrea Mae Zepeda, Harjivan Bhullar, Rezarta Avdylaj, Anisha Nookala (wk), Hannah Parker, Hadia Siddiqui, Sheetal Bhardwaj, Emma Kirkman, Pravitha Ganesan, Prabhavathi Talloji, Vera Poglitsch, Mallika Mahadewa, Ashi Chopla, Shalika Ariyasinghage.
Bulgaria Women: Slaveya Galabova, Vili NIkolova (wk), Tanaya Dissanayake, Stanislava Sarandeva, Detelina Ruynekova (c), Katrin Srandeva, Magdalena Zdravkova, Nela Gocheva, Nadia Toleva, Gabriela Ilarionova, Bilyana Shotorova, Aleksa Stoilova, Ventislava Atanasova, Martina Abadjieva, Klimentina Kondakova, Nevena Tropolova