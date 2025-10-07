Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Preview, Guide - All You Need To Know

The Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025 begins October 9 in Ilfov County, Romania, featuring five European sides battling across four days of T20 action. Find the schedule, venue guide, and live streaming details here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • Tournament runs from October 9 to 12 at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County  

  • Five teams will compete - Romania, Austria, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Norway Women  

  • Live streaming details and squad announcements are yet to be confirmed 

The Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025 marks the return of competitive women’s cricket to Eastern Europe, with five emerging national sides set to clash in a fast-paced T20 contest.

Scheduled from October 9 to 12, all matches will take place at the scenic Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Romania. The hosts Romania Women will battle against Austria, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Norway Women in a round-robin format across ten matches.

With the event promising an exciting glimpse into the growth of women’s cricket in Europe, fans can expect competitive fixtures and spirited performances throughout. Live streaming and broadcasting details will be announced soon.  

Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025: Fixtures

October 9, 2025 (Thursday)

1st Match: Romania Women vs Austria Women - 10:00 AM Local (07:00 GMT)  

2nd Match: Turkey Women vs Bulgaria Women - 2:00 PM Local (11:00 GMT)  

October 10, 2025 (Friday) 

3rd Match: Austria Women vs Turkey Women - 8:15 AM Local (05:15 GMT)  

4th Match: Romania Women vs Turkey Women - 11:45 AM Local (08:45 GMT)  

5th Match: Bulgaria Women vs Romania Women - 3:15 PM Local (12:15 GMT)  

October 11, 2025 (Saturday) 

6th Match: Turkey Women vs Norway Women - 8:15 AM Local (05:15 GMT)  

7th Match: Bulgaria Women vs Austria Women - 11:45 AM Local (08:45 GMT)  

8th Match: Norway Women vs Romania Women - 5:45 PM Local (12:15 GMT)

October 12, 2025 (Sunday)

9th Match: Austria Women vs Norway Women - 10:00 AM Local (07:00 GMT)  

10th Match: Norway Women vs Bulgaria Women - 2:00 PM Local (11:00 GMT)

Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025: Venue

Stadium: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground  

City: Ilfov County, Romania  

Dates: October 9 to 12, 2025  

Match Time: 10:00 AM Local / 7:00 AM GMT (Opening game) 

Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025: Squads

The squads will be announced soon.

Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025: Live Streaming Info

Live streaming details for the Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025 will be announced shortly.

