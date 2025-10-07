Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Preview, Guide - All You Need To Know

Tournament runs from October 9 to 12 at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County
Five teams will compete - Romania, Austria, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Norway Women
Live streaming details and squad announcements are yet to be confirmed
The Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025 marks the return of competitive women’s cricket to Eastern Europe, with five emerging national sides set to clash in a fast-paced T20 contest.
Scheduled from October 9 to 12, all matches will take place at the scenic Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Romania. The hosts Romania Women will battle against Austria, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Norway Women in a round-robin format across ten matches.
With the event promising an exciting glimpse into the growth of women’s cricket in Europe, fans can expect competitive fixtures and spirited performances throughout. Live streaming and broadcasting details will be announced soon.
Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025: Fixtures
October 9, 2025 (Thursday)
1st Match: Romania Women vs Austria Women - 10:00 AM Local (07:00 GMT)
2nd Match: Turkey Women vs Bulgaria Women - 2:00 PM Local (11:00 GMT)
October 10, 2025 (Friday)
3rd Match: Austria Women vs Turkey Women - 8:15 AM Local (05:15 GMT)
4th Match: Romania Women vs Turkey Women - 11:45 AM Local (08:45 GMT)
5th Match: Bulgaria Women vs Romania Women - 3:15 PM Local (12:15 GMT)
October 11, 2025 (Saturday)
6th Match: Turkey Women vs Norway Women - 8:15 AM Local (05:15 GMT)
7th Match: Bulgaria Women vs Austria Women - 11:45 AM Local (08:45 GMT)
8th Match: Norway Women vs Romania Women - 5:45 PM Local (12:15 GMT)
October 12, 2025 (Sunday)
9th Match: Austria Women vs Norway Women - 10:00 AM Local (07:00 GMT)
10th Match: Norway Women vs Bulgaria Women - 2:00 PM Local (11:00 GMT)
Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025: Venue
Stadium: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground
City: Ilfov County, Romania
Dates: October 9 to 12, 2025
Match Time: 10:00 AM Local / 7:00 AM GMT (Opening game)
Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025: Squads
The squads will be announced soon.
Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025: Live Streaming Info
Live streaming details for the Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025 will be announced shortly.