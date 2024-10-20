Brisbane Heat Women Vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 Spring Challenge Final Match

And it is time for the final battle! Brisbane Heat Women will face off Hobart Hurricanes Women in the summit clash of the T20 Spring Challenge 2024 on October 20, Sunday at the Cricket Central, Sydney. (More Cricket News)
The Brisbane Heat Women defeated the Adelaide Strikers Women by 38 runs in the 1st Semi-Final. Meanwhile, the Hobart Hurricanes Women were unable to play their semi-final against the Melbourne Stars Women due to rain. However, they had scored 166/7 in 18.4 overs in their earlier innings before the match was called off.
The Hurricanes Women qualified for the semi-finals with a better Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.905, finishing second with 6 points from four matches. The Brisbane Heat topped the standings with an NRR of +1.917 and the same number of wins and points.
Brisbane Heat Women Vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, T20 Spring Challenge Squads:
Hobart Hurricanes Women Squad: Lizelle Lee(w), Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani(c), Tabatha Saville, Emma Manix-Geeves, Molly Strano, Lauren Smith, Julia Cavanough, Callie Wilson, Beth Lane, Amy Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman
Brisbane Heat Women Squad: Georgia Redmayne(w), Laura Harris, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen(c), Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Mikayla Wrigley, Lucy Bourke, Ruby Strange, Kira Holmes, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Lilli Hamilton, Lucy Hamilton, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Grace Parsons
Brisbane Heat Women Vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming:
When is Brisbane Heat Women Vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, T20 Spring Challenge final match?
The Brisbane Heat Women Vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, T20 Spring Challenge final match will be held on October 20, Sunday at 09:00 AM IST at the Cricket Central, Sydney
Where to watch Brisbane Heat Women Vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, T20 Spring Challenge final match?
The T20 Spring Challenge 2024 final match will be live streamed on the Kayo, cricket.com.au and the CA Live (app) platforms. It will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India.