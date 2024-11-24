Bhutan Vs Thailand Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2024: When And Where To Watch Match 15

Bhutan are all set to face Thailand in match 15 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B 2024 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Qatar on Monday, November 25. (More Cricket News)
Bhutan are currently at the bottom of the table, having lost all four of their matches so far. Bhutan are coming into this match after a heavy 90-run defeat to Bahrain.
This is certainly not ideal for them, and they will be determined to secure their first win and improve their standing.
On the other hand, Thailand are fourth on the table with two wins and two losses from four games, and they will aim to improve their ranking.
They are coming into this match after a bruising 155-run defeat to the UAE.
Bhutan Vs Thailand: Squads
Bhutan: Gakul Ghalley, Ranjung Dorji, Sherab Loday, Tenjin Rabgey, Jigme Singye, Namgay Thinley, Suprit Pradhan, Thinley Jamtsho (c), Sonam Chophel (wk), Tshering Tashi (wk), Dawa Dawa, Karma Dorji, Sonam Yeshey and Tenzin Wangchuk
Thailand: Akshaykumar Yadav(w), Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Austin Lazarus(c), Nitish Salekar, Sorawat Desungnoen, Satarut Rungrueang, Chanchai Pengkumta, Narawit Nuntarach, Nopphon Senamontree, Sarawut Maliwan, Anucha Kalasi, Kamron Senamontree, Jandre Coetzee
Bhutan Vs Thailand, Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B: Live Streaming
When to watch Bhutan vs Thailand, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 15?
The Bhutan vs Thailand, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match 15 will be played at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Qatar on Monday, November 25 at 3:45 PM IST.
Where to watch Bhutan vs Thailand, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 15?
The Bhutan vs Thailand ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.