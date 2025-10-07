Bernard Julien Obituary: A Look Back At The Journey Of West Indies’ 1975 World Cup Hero

Bernard Julien, left-arm seamer and right-handed batsman, featured in 24 Tests and 12 ODIs for West Indies. The 1975 World Cup winner is remembered for his flair, determination, and lasting influence on Caribbean cricket

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bernard Julien Obituary
Bernard Julien, former West Indies allrounder and 1975 World Cup champion, has died at the age of 75 in Valsayn, Trinidad. Photo: X/@windiescricket
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bernard Julien, the former West Indies allrounder and 1975 World Cup winner, passed away aged 75 in Valsayn, Trinidad

  • Julien was a key contributor in West Indies’ 1975 World Cup triumph, taking eight wickets in the knockout stages and chipping in with a crucial 26 in the final against Australia

  • Cricket West Indies remembers Julien as a wholehearted player whose legacy helped launch their golden era

Bernard Julien, the gifted left-arm allrounder who played a crucial role in West Indies’ triumph at the 1975 Cricket World Cup, has died aged 75. The former cricketer passed away on Saturday in Valsayn, a town in northern Trinidad.

Julien’s career, though relatively brief at the international level, sparkled with moments that helped define West Indies’ rise to global dominance. Between 1973 and 1977, he featured in 24 Tests and 12 ODIs, earning a reputation as a lively, attacking cricketer who could swing games with both bat and ball.

At the 1975 World Cup, Julien was a key figure in Clive Lloyd’s side that announced West Indies’ arrival as a cricketing powerhouse.

He dismantled Sri Lanka with figures of 4 for 20 in the group stage and followed up with 4 for 27 in the semi-final against New Zealand. In the final at Lord’s, his 26-run cameo helped West Indies post 291 before Lloyd’s brilliant century and a flurry of Australian run-outs sealed a famous victory, the first of the Caribbean side’s two back-to-back World Cup titles.

Related Content
Related Content

One of Julien’s most memorable individual performances came at Lord’s in 1973, when he struck a commanding 121 against England, his maiden Test hundred, before returning the following year to take a five-wicket haul against the same opposition.

Julien also enjoyed success in English county cricket, representing Kent from 1970 to 1977, where his all-round exploits made him a fan favourite.

His international career, however, ended prematurely when he joined the rebel West Indies squad that toured apartheid South Africa in 1982–83, a move that effectively shut the door on his return to mainstream cricket.

Cricket West Indies President Dr Kishore Shallow paid tribute to Julien’s legacy while urging the sport to embrace its full history. "As we honour Bernard Julien, we must also reflect with empathy and inclusion," Shallow said.

"His passing is a reminder that those who devoted their lives to West Indies cricket never truly leave us. His contributions, on and off the field, will forever be part of our story. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones."

Bernard Julien leaves behind the memory of a cricketer who embodied flair, fight, and the unmistakable spirit of West Indies cricket at its dawn of greatness.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ENG-W Elect To Bowl First

  2. Australia Announce ODI, T20I Squads For Series Vs India: Starc Returns, Cummins Omitted

  3. Bernard Julien Obituary: A Look Back At The Journey Of West Indies’ 1975 World Cup Hero

  4. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women’s World Cup: MCC Delivers Final Word On Muneeba Ali Run-Out Controversy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  3. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Violence over Statehood, Sixth Schedule in Ladakh Halts LAHDC Election Process

  2. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  3. PM Modi Condemns Shoe Attack on CJI Gavai, Calls Act ‘Utterly Reprehensible’

  4. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  5. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. Israel Deports 171 Activists, Including Greta Thunberg, After Gaza Flotilla Interception

  4. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Visits 5000-Tonne Naval Destroyer

  5. Trump Urges Rapid Progress As Mediators Gather In Egypt For Critical Gaza Peace Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 7, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn & More

  2. Spiti and Its World of Snow Leopards—A Remarkable Count 

  3. Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

  4. Man Appeals Conviction In Gisèle Pelicot Case, Claims He 'Never Intended' To Rape Her

  5. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  6. Delhi NCR Weather: Coolest October in Two Years as Rain Brings 8°C Temperature Drop

  7. Lawyer Who Attacked CJI Says 'God Provoked Me To Do It', Ready To Face Jail

  8. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana