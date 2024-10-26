Bengal Vs Kerala Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group C Round 3 Match

Bengal will face Kerala in Round 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 on October 26, Saturday, at the Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata. (More Cricket News)
Bengal is still searching for their first win of the season, having drawn their opener against Uttar Pradesh and then seeing their second match against Bihar called off due to rain without a ball being bowled.
On the other hand, Kerala began their campaign with an impressive 8-wicket victory over Punjab, although their second match against Karnataka ended in a no result.
Bengal Vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match takes place at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata. The match is scheduled from October 26. Play begins at 9:30 AM IST.
Bengal Vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. The match will be available to watch on TV on Sports18 Network channels.