Bengal Vs Bihar Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 2 Match

Here are the Bengal vs Bihar, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 2 match live streaming details

Bengal-Vs-Bihar
Cricket representative image. File Photo
info_icon

Bengal are all set to host Bihar in the 29th match of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 2 on Friday, October 18 at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground. (More Sports News)

In Round 1, Bengal drew the game with Uttar Pradesh with a good show on the board though they could not get a win. Sudip Chatterjee was declared Player of the Match after delivering an impressive knock of 93 from 151 balls. Bengal's batting display became a cause of glee and celebrating as they amassed 311 and declared at 254/3 at the end of the first innings.

Uttar Pradesh replied with the score of 292 and then 162/6 with Priyam Garg proving to be the standout one in the second innings by scoring an unbeaten 105 out of UP's total of 162.

Meanwhile, Bihar enter Round 2 after going down as Haryana won by innings and 43 runs. Haryana scored 254 runs while Bihar could score only 78 and 133 in the two innings.

Bengal Vs Bihar: Full Squads

Bengal: Anustup Majumdar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Sudip Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Suvam Dey, Amir Gani, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Md. Kaif, Suraj Jaiswal, Rishav Vivek, Yudhajit Guha, Rohit Kumar.

Bihar: Veer Pratap Singh (c), Sakibul Gani (vc), Babul Kumar, Rishav Raj, Sachin Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Abhijeet Saket, Mayank Choudhary, Himanshu Singh, Hrishi Raj, Ayush Loharuka, Sharman Nigrodh, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Anuj Raj, Shabbir Khan, Harsh Singh, Jitin Yadav, Yashpal Yadav

Screengrab showing the ground during the rain and its transformation after 12 hours of hard work. - Screengrab
Jaydev Unadkat Marvels At Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's Lightning-Fast Drainage System - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Bengal Vs Bihar: Live Streaming

When to watch Bengal vs Bihar Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 2 Match?

The Bengal vs Bihar Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 2 Match will be played on Friday, October 18 at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground at 9:30am IST.

Where to watch Bengal vs Bihar Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 2 Match?

Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available to watch on the JioCinema application and website. On TV Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

