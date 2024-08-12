Ben Stokes Injury: England Test Skipper Suffers Hamstring Issue During The Hundred, Doubtful For Sri Lanka Series

The England And Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the cricket management will be sweating profusely over their Test skipper's latest injury setback. Ben Stokes, who is representing for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, was forced off the field with a hamstring injury. (More Cricket News)
Stokes will undergo scans ahead of the first Test that starts in less than 10 days.
Stokes, who had bowled 15 overs in the match, retired hurt on two runs with England teammate Harry Brook coming out to replace him.
"Doesn't look great unfortunately, will get a scan tomorrow and see how it is," Brook said at the end of the match.
England cricket team are plagued with injuries with Zak Crawley in the list. If Stokes is ruled out of the first Test against Sri Lanka, it could pave the way for Ollie Pope to lead the side as England target points and a qualification berth to the next year's ICC World Test Championship final.
England recently swept away West Indies 3-0 whereas the Islanders have not played a Test since beating Bangladesh in a two-Test series back in March 2024.
Stokes was alongside his teammates on the bench Sunday to watch the climax as the Superchargers won by seven wickets. He was on crutches as he shook hands with the opposition.
England squad to face Sri Lanka: Ben Stokes (c), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Series Schedule:
First Test: Old Trafford, August 21-25
Second Test: Lord's, August 29-September 2
Third Test: The Oval, September 6-10