Sri Lanka Tour Of England: Zak Crawley, Dillon Pennington To Miss Test Series

England's opening batter Zak Crawley will miss the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka later this month after sustaining a fractured finger. (More Cricket News)
Crawley suffered the injury during England's encounter with the West Indies at Edgbaston last week, which sealed a 3-0 series triumph over their opponents.
The 26-year-old is aiming to return in time for England's Test tour to Pakistan in October.
Surrey's Dan Lawrence will open alongside Ben Duckett in Crawley's absence, as Essex middle-order batter Jordan Cox received his first call-up to the squad.
Ben Stokes deputised as Duckett's opening partner at Edgbaston, hitting a record-breaking 24-ball half-century, but Lawrence will take up the role against Sri Lanka.
England will also be without seam bowler Dillon Pennington, who picked up a hamstring injury while playing for Birmingham Phoenix during The Hundred competition.
Nottinghamshire team-mate Olly Stone replaces Pennington, returning to the Test squad for the first time since June 2021 and will be looking to add to his three Test caps.
Captained by Stokes, England will host Sri Lanka at Old Trafford for the first Test starting on August 21.