BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia Condemns Molestation On Australian Women Cricketers; Pledges To Tighten Security

Devajit Saikia, the honorary secretary of the BCCI, has condemned the alleged stalking and molestation incident involving two Australian women's cricketers

Updated on:
BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia Condemns Molestation On Australian Women Cricketers
Former first-class cricketer and current BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia. Photo: X/Assam Cricket Association
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Devajit Saikia condemns the molestation incident involving two Australian Women cricketers

  • Saikia released an official statement and pledged to tighten security ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals

  • The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association also expressed their shock

The BCCI on Saturday strongly condemned the alleged stalking and molestation incident involving two Australian women's team cricketers promising to revisit its safety protocols and further tighten the security ahead of the knock-out stage of the World Cup.

The two players had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a café when a man on a motorcycle started following them. He allegedly touched one of them inappropriately and rode off, according to the Sub-Inspector of the area Nidhi Raghuvanshi.

The police have arrested the man involved in the incident that occurred on the Khajrana Road area of the city on Thursday morning.

"It is a very condemnable but stray incident. India is known for its hospitality and care. We have zero tolerance for such incidents. We appreciate the State Police (Madhya Pradesh) for their prompt action to nab the culprit," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

"Let the law take its course to punish the culprit. We assure to revisit our safety protocols if required to further tighten the security," he said.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association has also expressed its shock and anguish over the deplorable incident, stating that "no one should ever have to endure such trauma".

"MPCA is deeply pained and shocked by the disturbing incident of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour with two players from the Australian Women's Cricket Team in Indore.

"No woman should ever have to endure such trauma, and our thoughts and support are with those impacted by this distressing incident. This unfortunate event has deeply affected everyone from MPCA who cherishes the values of respect, safety, and dignity of women," said the MPCA statement.

The Aussie duo contacted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers and dispatched a vehicle for assistance.

On getting information, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the two players, recorded their statements and registered a first information report under section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.

"Over the years, Indore has earned a proud reputation as a safe venue for the visiting teams and dignitaries from other fields. It is deeply painful that the disorderly action of one individual has caused such harm and cast a shadow over the city's image," read the statement.

"As the host, MPCA extends sincere apologies to the Australian Women's team for this deeply distressing and unfortunate incident while in our city known for safety, grace, and hospitality." MPCA also praised the local police's swift action, saying they were quick in "identifying and apprehending the accused in a short period".

"The local police and administration have consistently demonstrated diligence in ensuring player security during all official movements. During this tournament too, teams were provided adequate security for their visits to venues such as the Mahakaal temple and various recreation sites chosen by the teams/players.

"Therefore, in this unfortunate incident, it is essential to examine whether the players had sought security cover for the movement outside hotel, or whether the movement occurred in absence of any request for security.

"MPCA reiterates its solidarity with the players and assures every possible support in this difficult time, along with our commitment to cooperating with the Australian team, local authorities, and investigating agencies."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
