Baroda will go head to head against Gujarat in a Group B, Round 1 fixture of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday, November 23. (More Cricket News)
The 2023 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy saw Baroda lose out in the final against Punjab by 20 runs, while Gujarat crashed out of the preliminary quarter-finals.
Baroda come into the T20 leg of the domestic circuit after showcasing brilliance in the first phase of the Ranji Trophy campaign, having accumulated four wins in five games.
While on the other hand, Gujarat have rather had an underwhelming run, winning two games in five matches.
Baroda vs Gujarat, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 1: Live Streaming
When and where will the Baroda vs Gujarat, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 1 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 1 match between Baroda and Gujarat will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore at 4:30 PM IST.
Where will the Baroda vs Gujarat, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 1 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.