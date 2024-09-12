IND Vs BAN Test Series 2024: Bangladesh Announce 16-Member Squad For India Tour - Check Details

Bangladesh made one change to their squad for the upcoming tour of India from their historic 2-0 series win in Pakistan with Jaker Ali Anik replacing Shoriful Islam. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 16-man squad on Thursday. (More Cricket News)
The two-match series, to be followed by three T20Is, will kick off with the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on September 19. The Test series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.
Bangladesh squad for India tour 2024
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shadman Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Khaled Ahmed.
Shoriful, 23, had suffered a groin injury during the first Test against Pakistan and missed the second -- both played in Rawalpindi. Bangladesh won both matches to complete a maiden series win against Pakistan. Shoriful's omission is the only change from that squad.
Jaker Ali Anik has played 17 T20Is but is yet to feature in Test and ODI cricket. The right-handed batter made his debut at the Asian Games in 2023. Known as an attacking batter, the 26-year-old can also keep wickets.
India squad for the first Test against Bangladesh
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.