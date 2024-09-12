Cricket

IND Vs BAN Test Series 2024: Bangladesh Announce 16-Member Squad For India Tour - Check Details

The two-match series, to be followed by three T20Is, will kick off with the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on September 19

bangladesh cricket team for india series X bcb
Bangladesh recently won a Test series 2-0 against Pakistan. Photo: X | Bangladesh Cricket
info_icon

Bangladesh made one change to their squad for the upcoming tour of India from their historic 2-0 series win in Pakistan with Jaker Ali Anik replacing Shoriful Islam. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 16-man squad on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

The two-match series, to be followed by three T20Is, will kick off with the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on September 19. The Test series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

Bangladesh squad for India tour 2024

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shadman Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Khaled Ahmed.

Shoriful, 23, had suffered a groin injury during the first Test against Pakistan and missed the second -- both played in Rawalpindi. Bangladesh won both matches to complete a maiden series win against Pakistan. Shoriful's omission is the only change from that squad.

Ricky Ponting (L) with Rishabh Pant for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. - Photo: X | Ricky Ponting AO
Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Ricky Ponting Digs Up Test Stats To Make Comparison

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Jaker Ali Anik has played 17 T20Is but is yet to feature in Test and ODI cricket. The right-handed batter made his debut at the Asian Games in 2023. Known as an attacking batter, the 26-year-old can also keep wickets.

India squad for the first Test against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN Test Series 2024: Bangladesh Announce 16-Member Squad For India Tour - Check Details
  2. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Ricky Ponting Digs Up Test Stats To Make Comparison
  3. ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Australia Beat England By 28 Runs In Series Opener - In Pics
  4. AFG Vs NZ In Noida: List Of Test Cricket Matches Abandoned Without A Ball Being Bowled
  5. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Third Straight Day - In Pics
Football News
  1. Brazil Slump To 0-1 Loss Against Paraguay In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - In Pics
  2. Emiliano Martinez Caught In Another Controversy, Here's What Argentina Goalkeeper Did
  3. Gareth Southgate In No Hurry To Return To Football After England Departure
  4. Bournemouth Vs Chelsea Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Key Players
  5. Aston Villa Vs Everton Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Italy Beat Brazil In Opening Group A Tie - In Pics
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals Wrap: United States, Spain, Italy And Britain Secure Opening Victories
  3. Davis Cup Finals: Great Britain Win Opening Group D Tie Against Finland - In Pics
  4. Alcaraz Vs Machac, Davis Cup: Lucky Break Secures Winning Start For Spain As Opponent Retire
  5. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India 3-1 South Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: IND Dominate Again; KOR Score Only Goal In Q2
  2. MAS Vs JPN Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Malaysia Beat Japan 5-4 In Thriller
  3. Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. PR Sreejesh Drops Heartwarming Response To PM Modi's Letter Praising His Stellar Career
  5. Japan Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 2 Trainee Army Officers Attacked, Their Female Friend Raped In MP's Indore; Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP
  2. Low-Intensity Blast At House In Chandigarh, Owner Claims Grenade Lobbed
  3. J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool & Tariq Hameed Karra| Full List
  4. Shimla Mosque Row: Protests, Broken Barricades & Water Cannons
  5. Haryana Assembly Elections: Vinesh Phogat Fielded From Julana, Journalist From Rania | Congress List So Far
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. Alberto Fujimori, Former President Of Peru Convicted For Human Rights Abuses, Dies At 86
  2. Why Is Google's AI Model Facing European Union Scrutiny
  3. Hamas Ready To Implement Truce With Israel | What We Know About The Gaza Ceasefire Deal
  4. What’s Behind China’s Move To Train 3,000 Foreign Police Officers?
  5. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
Latest Stories
  1. Centre Extends Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To All Senior Citizens 70 Years & Above | Details
  2. Bridge Disasters’ Impact? Govt Mandates High-Tensile Stainless Steel In Bridge Construction
  3. Today's Horoscope For September 12, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. What’s Behind China’s Move To Train 3,000 Foreign Police Officers?
  5. Hamas Ready To Implement Truce With Israel | What We Know About The Gaza Ceasefire Deal
  6. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Match Day 4 Highlights: Play Abandoned After Heavy Rain
  7. Daftar 10 Situs Judi Slot Online MPO Terbaik Dan Terpercaya No 1.
  8. MAS Vs JPN Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Malaysia Beat Japan 5-4 In Thriller