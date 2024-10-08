Bangladesh will face off against West Indies in the 13th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday, October 10. (More Cricket News)
The Asian side will come into the contest after their defeat to England by 21 runs on a slow Sharjah deck, and will be eyeing to turn the tide against West Indies.
While on the other hand, the Hayley Matthews-led side were back to winning ways against Scotland, after they were humbled against South Africa in their campaign opener, and would be eager to carry forward their momentum.
BAN-W Vs WI-W Women's T20 WC Group B Match: Squads
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton
BAN-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC Group B Match: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Bangladesh vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group B match be played?
The Bangladesh vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday, October 10, at 7:30pm IST.
Where will the Bangladesh vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match be telecast and live streamed?
The Bangladesh vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.