Bahrain Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifiers B Match 8

Bahrain and Thailand are set to clash in the eighth match of the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifiers B.
Bahrain have only played a single match in the tournament and they registered a win in that match. Bahrain defeated Saudi Arabia by three runs in a thrilling encounter to get two points from the first match.
Thailand lost their first match of the competition but managed to bounce back to win the second. The Thai side was defeated by hosts Qatar in their opening game but in the second outing against neighbours Cambodia they registered a 16-run victory.
Here is how you can watch the Bahrain vs Thailand, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match.
Bahrain Vs Thailand Live Streaming
When and where is the Bahrain Vs Thailand, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match?
The Bahrain Vs Thailand, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match will take place on November 22 at the University of Doha for Science and Technology in Doha from 11:00am IST.
The Bahrain Vs Thailand, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.