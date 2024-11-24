Bahrain Vs Qatar Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2024: When And Where To Watch Match 13

Hosts Qatar will take on Bahrain in match 13 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B 2024 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Qatar on Monday, November 25. (More Cricket News)
Qatar are second on the table and look strong, having won all three of their matches so far. They come into this match on a high after a 48-run victory over Cambodia.
On the other hand, Bahrain are third on the table with two wins from three matches played. They enter this match after a dominant 90-run victory over Bhutan.
Bahrain Vs Qatar: Squads
Bahrain: Ahmer Bin Nasir, Asif Ali, Fiaz Ahmed, Sohail Ahmed, Yousif Wali, Haider Butt, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Umer Toor (wk), Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Imran Khan, Muhammad Salman, Rizwan Butt and Sachin Kumar.
Qatar: Imal Liyanage(w), Saqlain Arshad, Mohammad Ahnaff, Mohammed Rizlan(c), Mirza Mohammed Baig, Muhammad Tanveer, M Ikramullah Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Himanshu Rathod, Muhammad Jabir, Amir Farooq, Mohammed Irshad, Shakkir Kassim, Mohammed Aslam, Owais Ahmed, Nouman Sarwar, Gayan Munaweera
Bahrain Vs Qatar, Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B: Live Streaming
When to watch Bahrain vs Qatar, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 13?
The Bahrain vs Qatar, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match 13 will be played at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Qatar on Monday, November 25 at 11:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Bahrain vs Qatar, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 13?
The Bahrain vs Qatar ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.