Cricket

Bahrain Vs Italy Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League B: When, Where To Watch

Bahrain will face Italy in match 8 of the ICC CWC Challenge League B in Kampala on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the BAH Vs ITA cricket match

bahrain cricket team players X uganda cricket association
Bahrain cricket team players celebrating after a wicket. Photo: X | Uganda Cricket Association
Bahrain are set to clash with Italy in match 8 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B 2024-26 at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Bahrain have played only one match in the tournament so far and they lost that match against Hong Kong by three wickets. The match was reduced to 46 overs per side due to rain and batting first they made 200/9.

Hong Kong chased down the target successfully with seven balls and three wickets to spare. Bahrain's Asif Ali and Ahmed Nasir played exciting knocks in that match.

Italy have played two matches so far and they won both matches by big margins. They first defeated Tanzania by nine wickets then won the next match by 155 runs against Hong Kong. Thomas Draca, who is the only Italian player to give his name for the IPL 2025 mega auction, may be included in the playing XI against Bahrain.

Italian T20I sensation Thomas Jack Draca (left) - X
Who Is Thomas Jack Draca? ITA Cricketer Who Has Registered For IPL Mega Auction 2025

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Live Streaming Of ⁠Bahrain vs Italy, ICC CWC Challenge League B Match 8:

When is Bahrain vs Italy, ⁠ICC CWC Challenge League B match 8?

The Bahrain vs Italy, ICC CWC Challenge League B match 8 will be played on Tuesday, November 12 at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala at 12:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Bahrain vs Italy, ⁠ICC CWC Challenge League B match 8?

One can catch the live streaming of the ⁠ICC CWC Challenge League B matches on the FanCode app and website.

Squads For ⁠Bahrain Vs Italy, ICC CWC Challenge League B Match:

Bahrain: Umer Toor, Asif Ali, Sohail Ahmed, Haider Butt (c), Sachin Kumar, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Imran Anwar, Rizwan Butt, Abdul Majid Malik, Ali Dawood, Imran Khan, Junaid Aziz, Muhammad Salman

Italy: Emilio Gay, Joe Burns, Marcus Campopiano (c), Anthony Mosca, Harry Manenti, Gian Meade (wk), Gareth Berg, Grant Stewart, Jaspreet Singh, Damith Kosala, Crishan Kalugamage, Wayne Madsen, Rakibul Hasan, Justin Mosca, Stefano di Bartolomeo, Zain Ali, Thomas Draca

