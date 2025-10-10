Turkiye Vs Austria, Romania Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Continental Cup 2025 Matches

Austria face Turkiye in match 3 of Women's Continental Cup 2025
Turkiye return to meet Romania in match 4 soon after
Kubra Canavarci's team on top of points table
Turkiye take on Austria and Romania in back-to-back Women's Continental Cup 2025 matches at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Romania on Friday (October 10).
Turkiye are on top of the standings with a 56-run win over Bulgaria in their first game. They have a chance to consolidate that lead with victories in match 3 and match 4 of the tournament.
Romania, too, won their opener against Austria by five runs and lie second in the points table. Austria are third with the defeat to the hosts.
The Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025 has brought back top-level women’s cricket to Eastern Europe, with five emerging national sides clashing in a fast-paced T20 contest. Hosts Romania, Austria, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Norway are facing off in a round-robin format across ten matches.
Austria Vs Turkiye, Women's Continental Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Austria vs Turkiye, Women's Continental Cup 2025 match be played?
The Austria vs Turkiye, Women's Continental Cup 2025 match will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Romania on Friday, October 10 at 10:45am IST.
Where will the Austria vs Turkiye, Women's Continental Cup 2025 match be telecast and live streamed?
No information is available yet on whether and where the Austria vs Turkiye, Women's Continental Cup 2025 match will be telecast or live streamed.
Romania Vs Turkiye, Women's Continental Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Romania vs Turkiye, Women's Continental Cup 2025 match be played?
The Romania vs Turkiye, Women's Continental Cup 2025 match will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Romania on Friday, October 10 at 2:15pm IST.
Where will the Romania vs Turkiye, Women's Continental Cup 2025 match be telecast and live streamed?
No information is available yet on whether and where the Romania vs Turkiye, Women's Continental Cup 2025 match will be telecast or live streamed.
Women's Continental Cup 2025 Match 3, 4: Squads
Turkiye Women: Sila Yildirim, Melike Bayram, Suzan Turan, Zehra Ender, Kubra Canavarci (c), Goksu Ayan, Gulhatun Keles, Ruveyda Cenik (wk), Ezgi Nur Kilic, Gulce Cengiz, Yaprak Karadogan, Zehra Akpinar, Duygu Tekyildirim, Hacer Celik, Saliha Ozkunduz, Hanim Kavasoglu.
Austria Women: Priya Sabu (c), Andrea Mae Zepeda, Harjivan Bhullar, Rezarta Avdylaj, Anisha Nookala (wk), Hannah Parker, Hadia Siddiqui, Sheetal Bhardwaj, Emma Kirkman, Pravitha Ganesan, Prabhavathi Talloji, Vera Poglitsch, Mallika Mahadewa, Ashi Chopla, Shalika Ariyasinghage.
Romania Women: Niroshi Kuruppu (wk), Rebecca Layla Blake (c), Maya Kearvell, Iuliana Muntean, Alina Lupascu, Daria Tanase, Chirila Jennifer Ana, Miruna Gabriela Ionita, Cristina Cirlig, Madalina Marin, Ishini Palliya, Diana Oros, Stefania Slavaston, Roxana Ciric, Elena Predescu, Alexandra Ciric, Ramona Chirila.