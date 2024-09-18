Cricket

Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know

The New Zealand women’s cricket team will make the trip to Australia to play a three-match T20I series as a Women’s World Cup dress rehearsal from September 19th to September September 24th in Mackay and Canberra

alyssa-healy-womens-t20-world-cup-2024-x-icc
Australia National Women's Cricket Team captain Alyssa Healy. Photo: X | ICC
info_icon

New Zealand come into the series after a very disappointing 5-0 hammering in the T20Is against England, and will be hopeful of using the Australia series to find the right balance before the mega event.

New Zealand come into the series after a very disappointing 5-0 hammering in the T20Is against England, and will be hopeful of using the Australia series to find the right balance before the mega event.

Australia, on the other hand, beat Bangladesh 3-0 in their last T20I assignment, and will be itching to go for glory again.

AUS-W Vs NZ-W T20I Series Squads

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu 

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

AUS-W Vs NZ-W, T20I Series Schedule

  • Sep 19 – 1st T20I, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (2:40 PM IST start)

  • Sep 22 – 2nd T20I, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (2:40 PM IST start)

  • Sep 24 – 3rd T20I, Allan Border Field, Brisbane (2:40 PM IST start)

AUS-W Vs NZ-W T20I Series Live Streaming Info

Where to watch the AUS-W vs NZ-W, T20I Series live in India?

The AUS-W vs NZ-W T20I series will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network, and can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app.

