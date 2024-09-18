Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know

The New Zealand women’s cricket team will make the trip to Australia to play a three-match T20I series as a Women’s World Cup dress rehearsal from September 19th to September September 24th in Mackay and Canberra. (More Cricket News)
New Zealand come into the series after a very disappointing 5-0 hammering in the T20Is against England, and will be hopeful of using the Australia series to find the right balance before the mega event.
Australia, on the other hand, beat Bangladesh 3-0 in their last T20I assignment, and will be itching to go for glory again.
AUS-W Vs NZ-W T20I Series Squads
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck
AUS-W Vs NZ-W, T20I Series Schedule
Sep 19 – 1st T20I, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (2:40 PM IST start)
Sep 22 – 2nd T20I, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (2:40 PM IST start)
Sep 24 – 3rd T20I, Allan Border Field, Brisbane (2:40 PM IST start)
AUS-W Vs NZ-W T20I Series Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the AUS-W vs NZ-W, T20I Series live in India?
The AUS-W vs NZ-W T20I series will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network, and can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app.