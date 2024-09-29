Australia Vs England Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: AUS-W Bat First - Check Teams

England captain Heather Knight won the toss and decided to field first against Australia in Dubai on Sunday (September 29, 2024) in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up fixture. (Blog | Streaming | More Cricket News)
Teams
England Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Danielle Gibson, Freya Kemp, Bess Heath(w), Amy Jones, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone.
Australia Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck.
This is the first of two pre-tournament matches that both sides will play, before the showpiece event kicks off.
In the World Cup proper, Australia are placed in Group A and kick off their campaign against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on October 5 afternoon. England are in Group B and start with a face-off against Bangladesh on the evening of October 5.