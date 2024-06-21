Cricket

Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Trial By Spin Likely In Antigua

This critical Group 1 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024's Super Eights pits Australia against Bangladesh in North Sound, Antigua on Friday (June 21). The Aussies' undefeated campaign now faces the sub-continental challenge. That the surface in Antigua usually aids spin could make the test more intriguing, given Bangladesh's wealth in the slow bowling department. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AUS vs BAN match at T20 WC 2024, right here

B
Bhuvan Gupta
20 June 2024
20 June 2024
Bangladesh beat Nepal in their last group stage match at ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: AP

Australia Vs Bangladesh Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8s

Welcome to our live coverage of this key Group 1 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024's Super Eight, to be played between Australia and Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua (West Indies) on Friday (June 21). The Aussies' undefeated campaign now faces the sub-continental teams' challenge, starting with the Bangla Tigers. That the surface in Antigua usually aids spin could make the test more intriguing, given Bangladesh's wealth in the slow bowling department. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AUS vs BAN match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)

