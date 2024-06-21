Cricket

Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup: Warner, Cummins Help Aussies Win Rain-Hit Game

Pat Cummins took the first hat-trick of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and David Warner hit an unbeaten half-century as Australia defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs (DLS method) in the rain-curtailed Super Eights, Group 1 encounter of ICC T20 World Cup 2024

David Warner bats, AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024, AP photo
David Warner bats during the Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Antigua on Friday (June 21). Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
info_icon

Australia prevailed over Bangladesh by 28 runs (DLS method) in a rain-affected Super Eights, Group 1 encounter of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, West Indies. Chasing Bangladesh's 141-run target, the Aussies were batting at 100 runs for the loss of two wickets when rain hindered play for the fourth time in the match, albeit in a decisive manner at the end. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

David Warner (53 not out off 35 balls) hit an unbeaten half-century and along with opening partner Travis Head (31 off 21), kept Australia ahead of the asking rate all through the truncated rain chase. Warner and Maxwell (14 not out off six balls) blasted 30 runs off the last 14 balls they batted, and that put Australia 28 runs ahead of the DLS par score when it began bucketing down.

Earlier, Pat Cummins took the first hat-trick of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Cummins finished with figures of 3-29 off his four overs, becoming only the second Australian (after Brett Lee) to take a hat-trick at T20 World Cups and the seventh overall at the 20-over showpiece.

The Australia Test skipper became the fourth Aussie bowler after Brett Lee (in 2007 against Bangladesh), Ashton Agar (in 2020 against South Africa) and Nathan Ellis (in 2021 against Bangladesh) to achieve the feat in T20 internationals.

Cummins first clean bowled Mahmudullah off the fifth ball in the 17th over of the Bangladesh innings. He then had Mahedi Hasan caught at deep third off the last ball. The senior pacer returned to deliver the 20th over on a hat-trick, and got to the landmark by dislodging the well-set Towhid Hridoy, who scooped a slower ball straight to short fine leg.

In-form leg-spinner Adam Zampa earlier kept the Bangla Tigers quiet and complemented Cummins' efforts beautifully to help restrict Najmul Hossain Shanto's side to a 140-run total.

Earlier, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and decided to bowl first. The toss was slightly delayed due to a light shower in Antigua, but the covers were promptly removed as the rain abated and play started on time.

Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia will next take on Afghanistan in Kingston on June 23, while Bangladesh will face sub-continental rivals India in North Sound on June 22.

