David Warner (53 not out off 35 balls) hit an unbeaten half-century and along with opening partner Travis Head (31 off 21), kept Australia ahead of the asking rate all through the truncated rain chase. Warner and Maxwell (14 not out off six balls) blasted 30 runs off the last 14 balls they batted, and that put Australia 28 runs ahead of the DLS par score when it began bucketing down.