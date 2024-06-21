Cricket

AUS Vs BAN, Super 8s, T20 WC '24: 'Awesome To Join The Club', Says Cummins After Hat-trick

Pat Cummins became just the seventh player to take a hat-trick of wickets at the men's T20 World Cup and the first Australia player since Brett Lee took 3-27 in 2007

Pat Cummings took a hat-trick against Bangladesh.
info_icon

Pat Cummins said it was "awesome to be able to join the club" after he took a hat-trick in Australia's T20 World Cup win over Bangladesh. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Cummins starred with the ball while David Warner was key with the back as Australia maintained their perfect record in the tournament to start their Super 8s campaign with a 28-run victory.

It was a rain-impacted encounter in Antigua on Thursday, with Australia ultimately prevailing on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, with the weather having ended play when they were on 100-2 while chasing a target of 141.

Pat Cummins bowls during the Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Antigua. - AP/Lynne Sladky
AUS Vs BAN: Pat Cummins Becomes Second Australian To Take Hat-Trick In T20 World Cups

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Cummins' three wickets came across the 18th and 20th overs of Bangladesh's innings, with Towhid Hridoy (40) his final wicket.

"At the end of the over, I saw it come up on the screen and I totally forgot about [the hat-trick]," Cummins said.

"I've taken a few in junior cricket but never for Australia. It's pretty awesome to be able to join the club."

Warner then took control with the bat, striking an unbeaten 53 from 35 deliveries to ensure Australia were well on course for victory before the weather closed in.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh added: "A really solid bowling performance, everyone chipped in.

"We've always spoken about having 15 guys who can take us deep in this World Cup and we will pick teams on conditions."

David Warner bats during the Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Antigua on Friday (June 21). - AP/Lynne Sladky
Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup: Warner, Cummins Help Aussies Win Rain-Hit Game

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Data Debrief: Magnificent seventh

Cummins became just the seventh player to take a hat-trick of wickets at the men's T20 World Cup and the first Australia player since Brett Lee took 3-27 in 2007.

Coincidentally, Lee's hat-trick also came against Bangladesh.

