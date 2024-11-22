Assam Vs Railways Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D Round 1: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Assam will battle it out against Railways in a Group D, Round 1 fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 tournament at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram on Saturday, November 23. (More Cricket News)
Assam were on an absolute roll in the last edition of the tournament, reaching the semi-final of the competition under the captaincy of Riyan Parag, and would eye to go one better in 2024.
Railways, who finished fifth in their group, accumulating 16 points from seven games, with a positive net run rate, will eye to cause a few upsets this time around, with hopes of qualification.
Assam vs Railways, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D Round 1: Live Streaming
When and where will the Assam vs Railways, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D Round 1 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C Round 1 match between Assam and Railways will be played at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram on Saturday, November 23, at 11:00 AM IST.
Where will the Assam vs Railways, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D Round 1 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.