Aries Kollam Sailors face Kochi Blue Tigers in the KCL 2025 final at Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday, September 7
Sailors finished third and thrashed Thrissur Titans in the semi-final, chasing 87 runs in 9.5 overs
Blue Tigers won eight league games and defended 187 to beat Calicut Globstars in their semi-final
Aries Kollam Sailors face off against Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday, September 7. Check toss update and playing XIs here.
Sachin Baby’s Aries Kollam Sailors wrapped up the league stage in third place, claiming victory in five matches while suffering five defeats. They cruised through the semi-final, chasing down a modest 87-run target against Thrissur Titans in just 9.5 overs to win by 10 wickets.
On the other hand, Kochi Blue Tigers have emerged as the team to beat in KCL 2025. With eight wins out of ten matches, Saly Samson and his side have been unstoppable, riding a six-match winning streak heading into the playoffs. In their semi-final clash, they successfully defended a hefty 187-run total, beating Calicut Globstars by 15 runs to book their place in the final.
Aries Kollam Sailors Vs Kochi Blue Tigers, Kerala Cricket League 2025: Toss Update
Aries Kollam Sailors have won the toss and have opted to field first against Kochi Blue Tigers.
Playing XIs
Kochi Blue Tigers (Playing XI): Vinoop Manoharan, Vipul Shakti, Muhammed Shanu, Nikhil Thottath(w), Saly Samson(c), Ajeesh K, Alfi Francis John, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Jerin PS, KM Asif
Aries Kollam Sailors (Playing XI): Abhishek Nair, Bharath Soorya, Sachin Baby(c), Vishnu Vinod(w), Vathsal Govind, Sharafuddeen, M Sajeevan Akhil, Amal AG, Pavan Raj, Vijay Vishwanath, Ajayaghosh N S