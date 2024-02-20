Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have welcome their second baby. The couple announced the news on their social media by stating that they have welcomed a baby boy on Feb 15. (More Cricket News)
Virat took to Instagram and revealed that they have named him 'Akaay'. “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time,” read the post.
Virat had earlier missed the England Test series amid rumours of the cricketer and his wife expecting their second child. However, his friend and former RCB teammate AB de Villiers revealed that the couple are indeed expecting a baby but later retracted to the announcement.
Ahead of the 1st Test in Hyderabad, Virat had announced that he won't be playing the Test series. "The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series," the BCCI announced in a statement.