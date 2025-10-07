Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

Aminul Islam has been re-elected as BCB president for a full four-year term, with experienced administrators and former captains, including Khaled Mashud and Faruque Ahmed, joining the board to guide Bangladeshi cricket’s next chapter

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President
Aminul Islam is elected unopposed as BCB president. Photo: X/@BCBtigers
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aminul Islam re-elected BCB president; Faruque Ahmed and Shakhawat Hossain become vice-presidents

  • 23 directors elected across three categories, with Khaled Mashud joining the board

  • Election held in Dhaka with 115 of 156 votes cast, forming the new 25-member board

Aminul Islam has been re-elected as president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), securing a full four-year term after serving in the role for the past four months. Faruque Ahmed, the former president whom Aminul replaced in May, and Shakhawat Hossain were elected unopposed as vice-presidents.

The elections, held at a Dhaka hotel on Monday, combined physical voting with electronic ballots. Out of 156 eligible voters, 115 cast their votes, resulting in a turnout of nearly 74%. A total of 23 directors were elected across three categories, with two government representatives later added to complete the 25-member board.

Category 1, representing divisions and districts, elected ten directors, including Aminul Islam and former spinner Abdur Razzak, who returned to the board unopposed after recently stepping down as a senior men’s selector.

Category 2, representing Dhaka clubs, elected 12 directors, while Category 3, comprising former cricketers and institutional representatives, saw former national captain Khaled Mashud win a seat with 35 votes. Government representatives M Ishfaq Ahsan and Yasir Mohammad Faisal Ashiq also joined the board.

After the directors were elected, they unanimously chose Aminul as president and Faruque and Shakhawat as vice-presidents. Chief election commissioner Mohammad Hossain confirmed the results, highlighting the smooth conduct of the election despite reports of minor “intimidations.”

Related Content
Related Content

The lead-up to the election had seen some controversies. Former captain Tamim Iqbal withdrew from the race, citing interference following a court-approved directive from Aminul calling for fresh nominations for Category 1.

Aminul, who played 13 Tests and 39 ODIs and captained Bangladesh during their first World Cup appearance in 1999, said he was motivated to continue in the role, citing his passion for the growth and development of cricket in the country.

The new board now features a blend of former players and experienced administrators, including three ex-captains, Aminul, Faruque, and Khaled Mashud, who will guide Bangladeshi cricket for the next four years.

Category 1 Directors: Aminul Islam, Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, Ahsan Iqbal Chowdhury, Asif Akbar, Abdur Razzak, Julfiker Ali Khan, Mukhlesur Rahman, Hasanuzzaman, Rahat Shams, Shakhawat Hossain

Category 2 Directors: Ishtiaque Sadeque, Adnan Rahman, Fayazur Rahman, Abul Bashar, Amzad Hossain, Shanian Taneem, Mukhsedul Kamal, Nazmul Islam, Faruque Ahmed, Manjur Alam, Mehrab Alam Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rahman

Category 3 Director: Khaled Mashud

Government Representative Directors: M Ishfaq Ahsan, Yasir Mohammad Faisal Ashique

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  2. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women’s World Cup: MCC Delivers Final Word On Muneeba Ali Run-Out Controversy

  3. Mithali Raj, Ravi Kalpana Get Dedicated Sections At ACA-VDCA Stadium Amid Women’s World Cup 2025

  4. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Forecast And Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report

  5. Sunil Joshi Leaves Punjab Kings Support Staff As Spin Bowling Coach

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  2. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  5. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

  2. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  3. Violence over Statehood, Sixth Schedule in Ladakh Halts LAHDC Election Process

  4. Day In Pics: October 06, 2025

  5. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. They Call Him OG: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Telugu Film Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. Israel Deports 171 Activists, Including Greta Thunberg, After Gaza Flotilla Interception

  4. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Visits 5000-Tonne Naval Destroyer

  5. Trump Urges Rapid Progress As Mediators Gather In Egypt For Critical Gaza Peace Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

  2. MP Weather Update: Scattered Rain and Cooling Trend Through Week

  3. Political Deadlock In France As President Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation

  4. Lawyer Tries To Throw Shoe At CJI BR Gavai In Supreme Court; Security Stops Attack

  5. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  6. TORBIT LEGAL GUIDE - Delhi High Court Ruling To Transform Real Estate Inheritance

  7. Watch | Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan on Mental Health Care Beyond Treatment

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W Beat NZ-W By 6 Wickets As Brits Shines With Stunning 100