Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

Aminul Islam re-elected BCB president; Faruque Ahmed and Shakhawat Hossain become vice-presidents
23 directors elected across three categories, with Khaled Mashud joining the board
Election held in Dhaka with 115 of 156 votes cast, forming the new 25-member board
Aminul Islam has been re-elected as president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), securing a full four-year term after serving in the role for the past four months. Faruque Ahmed, the former president whom Aminul replaced in May, and Shakhawat Hossain were elected unopposed as vice-presidents.
The elections, held at a Dhaka hotel on Monday, combined physical voting with electronic ballots. Out of 156 eligible voters, 115 cast their votes, resulting in a turnout of nearly 74%. A total of 23 directors were elected across three categories, with two government representatives later added to complete the 25-member board.
Category 1, representing divisions and districts, elected ten directors, including Aminul Islam and former spinner Abdur Razzak, who returned to the board unopposed after recently stepping down as a senior men’s selector.
Category 2, representing Dhaka clubs, elected 12 directors, while Category 3, comprising former cricketers and institutional representatives, saw former national captain Khaled Mashud win a seat with 35 votes. Government representatives M Ishfaq Ahsan and Yasir Mohammad Faisal Ashiq also joined the board.
After the directors were elected, they unanimously chose Aminul as president and Faruque and Shakhawat as vice-presidents. Chief election commissioner Mohammad Hossain confirmed the results, highlighting the smooth conduct of the election despite reports of minor “intimidations.”
The lead-up to the election had seen some controversies. Former captain Tamim Iqbal withdrew from the race, citing interference following a court-approved directive from Aminul calling for fresh nominations for Category 1.
Aminul, who played 13 Tests and 39 ODIs and captained Bangladesh during their first World Cup appearance in 1999, said he was motivated to continue in the role, citing his passion for the growth and development of cricket in the country.
The new board now features a blend of former players and experienced administrators, including three ex-captains, Aminul, Faruque, and Khaled Mashud, who will guide Bangladeshi cricket for the next four years.
Category 1 Directors: Aminul Islam, Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, Ahsan Iqbal Chowdhury, Asif Akbar, Abdur Razzak, Julfiker Ali Khan, Mukhlesur Rahman, Hasanuzzaman, Rahat Shams, Shakhawat Hossain
Category 2 Directors: Ishtiaque Sadeque, Adnan Rahman, Fayazur Rahman, Abul Bashar, Amzad Hossain, Shanian Taneem, Mukhsedul Kamal, Nazmul Islam, Faruque Ahmed, Manjur Alam, Mehrab Alam Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rahman
Category 3 Director: Khaled Mashud
Government Representative Directors: M Ishfaq Ahsan, Yasir Mohammad Faisal Ashique