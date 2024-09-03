Cricket

Ajay Ratra Appointed Member Of India Selection Committee By BCCI

Ajay Ratra. Photo: X/ajratra
The BCCI on Tuesday appointed former India wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra as a selector of the men's cricket team, replacing Salil Ankola in the five-man panel. (More Cricket News)

As per convention, all five selectors represent different zones and Ratra will represent the North Zone in the committee headed by Ajit Agarkar.

After Agarkar was appointed chief selector last year, the selection panel ended up having two selectors from West Zone with Ankola already a part of the committee.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named Mr Ajay Ratra as the newest member of the Men's Selection Committee headed by Mr Ajit Agarkar. Mr Ratra will replace Mr Salil Ankola in the Committee," read a BCCI statement.

The development comes ahead of the two-Test series against Bangladesh beginning on September 19. Ratra, however, will be on the job from Thursday when the Duleep Trophy begins.

"It is a huge honour and a challenge. I look forward to contributing to Indian cricket," Ratra told PTI shortly after the announcement.

The BCCI had invited applications for the post of selector back in January and the four shortlisted candidates including Ratra, Retinder Singh Sodhi, Ajay Mehra and Shakti Singh were interviewed by the Ashok Malhotra-led Cricket Advisory Committee in June.

The selection panel did not have a representation from the North Zone following the unceremonious exit of Chetan Sharma in February 2023.

Ratra was also a member of the support staff that travelled with India A women's team to Australia last month. The 42-year-old is also a Level 3 coach and has coached Assam, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket.

He has also worked extensively at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and was part of the Indian team's coaching staff during the ODI series in South Africa last year.

All the six Tests and 12 ODIs he played for India came in 2002. The highlight of his brief international career was the 115 not out he made against the West Indies in a Test played in Antigua.

"Among all the people interviewed for the job, he was the most deserving candidate," said a BCCI source.

