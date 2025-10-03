Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: Toss Update, Playing XIs, Where To Watch

Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in the second T20I in Sharjah
Bangladesh are leading the series 1-0 after win in the series opener
Bangladesh are bowling first in the second T20I, looking to win series
Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in the second T20I taking place on Friday, October 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. Rashid Khan is leading the Afghan side while Jaker Ali fills in for Litton Das as captain for Bangladesh. Bangladesh are currently leading the series 1-0 after win in the first T20I.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Toss Update
Bangladesh captain Jaker Ali has won the toss and he has opted to field first, just like the first T20I.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Playing XIs
Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Afghanistan Squad: Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Bashir Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Streaming
Fans in Bangladesh can watch the Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh series on Nagorik TV. Streaming is available on T Sports and Tapmad. My Etisalat AFG app is live streaming the series in Afghanistan and Lemar TV will broadcast the series.
In India, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh series can be watched live on FanCode app and website.