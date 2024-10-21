AFG-A Vs HK Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Afghanistan A will take on Hong Kong in the ninth game of the ongoing ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2024 on Tuesday, October 22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat. (More Cricket News)
Afghanistan A come into the contest after their four-wicket win against Bangladesh A and would want to continue their winning streak when they go head-to-head against Hong Kong.
HK, on the other hand, will be eager to turn the tables around after their defeat to Sri Lanka by 42 runs in the fifth match of the competition.
AFG-A Vs HK ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Squads
Afghanistan A: Sediqullah Atal (c), Qais Ahmad, Zubaid Akbari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Karim Janat, Nangialai Kharoti, Abdul Rahman Rahmani, Shahidullah, Bilal Sami, Numan Shah (wk), Wafiullah Tarakhil
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza (vc), Zeeshan Ali, Martin Coetzee, Babar Hayat, Rajab Hussain, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Anshuman Rath, Ayush Shukla, Darsh Vora.
Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group A Match Live Streaming Details:
When is Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group A match?
The Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group A match will be held on Tuesday, October 22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat at 2:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group A Match?
The Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group A match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.