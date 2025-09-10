Asia Cup: Check Out Largest Victory Margins In History Of Tournament

Afghanistan's 94-run win over Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2025 opener now ranks as the third-largest margin by runs in the tournament's T20 format. Check out all the largest wins in the history of the tournament

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
AFG Vs HKG, Asia Cup Cricket 2025, Match 1 photos_
Asia Cup 2025, Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
  • Asia Cup has seen some fascinating contests and rivalries over the years

  • There also have been one-sided games

  • Listed below are the most one-sided games in Asia Cup history

In the Asia Cup's long and varied history, the scale of victory has often reflected not just dominance but the evolving gap between cricketing powerhouses and emerging teams.

Afghanistan's 94-run win over Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2025 opener now ranks as the third-largest margin by runs in the tournament's T20 format.

The most emphatic win, however, remains Pakistan's 155-run demolition of Hong Kong in 2022, followed by India's 101-run triumph over Afghanistan in the same edition.

*The UAE vs Oman match was a qualifier.

These margins are shaped by big totals, powered by explosive batting and coupled with bowling collapses. Often, the target is more than 170 runs.

Margin Target Winner Against Venue Edition
155 runs 194 Pakistan Hong Kong Sharjah 2022
101 runs 213 India Afghanistan Dubai 2022
94 runs 189 Afghanistan Hong Kong Abu Dhabi 2025
71 runs 173 UAE Oman Mirpur 2016
66 runs 179 Afghanistan Hong Kong Mirpur 2016

In the ODI format, the record for the biggest win by runs belongs to India, who crushed Hong Kong by 256 runs in 2008. That match saw India post a mammoth total and then dismantle Hong Kong's chase with clinical precision.

Other notable ODI wins include Pakistan's 233-run victory over Bangladesh in 2000.

Margin Target Winner Against Venue Edition
256 runs 375 India Hong Kong Karachi 2008
238 runs 343 Pakistan Nepal Multan 2023
233 runs 321 Pakistan Bangladesh Dhaka 2000
228 runs 357 India Pakistan Colombo 2023
173 runs 285 Pakistan Bangladesh Chattogram 1988

These matches typically feature totals exceeding 300 and bowling attacks exploiting unfamiliar conditions or inexperienced batting lineups.

When it comes to victories by wickets, the margins are naturally capped at 10, but the context matters. A 10-wicket win in ODIs or T20Is, especially when chasing a competitive total, tells one team's complete control in the match.

India's 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI edition, achieved with over 20 overs to spare, is one such example. In fact, a 10-wicket win has been achieved five times in the Asia Cup ODIs.

Margin Target Winner Against Venue Edition
10 wickets 97 India Sri Lanka Sharjah 1984
10 wickets 191 Sri Lanka Bangladesh Colombo 2004
10 wickets 116 Pakistan Bangladesh Karachi 2008
10 wickets 145 India Nepal Pallekele 2023
10 wickets 51 India Sri Lanka Colombo 2023

In T20Is, chasing down targets without losing a wicket is rarer, and in the Asia Cup, it has never been achieved. India's nine-wicket win over the UAE in 2016 remains the biggest winning margin. In fact, wins by five wickets or more have happened only four times so far.

Margin Target Winner Against Venue Edition
9 wickets 82 India UAE Mirpur 2016
8 wickets 106 Afghanistan Sri Lanka Dubai 2022
5 wickets 84 India Pakistan Mirpur 2016
5 wickets 122 Sri Lanka Pakistan Dubai 2022

Across formats, these winning margins reflect not just the scorelines but the complete and utter dominance by a team. And the Asia Cup continues to throw up such one-sided contests.

For the record, the Asia Cup alternates between ODI and T20I formats to align with the next ICC global event, providing the continental teams a platform to prepare for the next big outing. This rotation began in 2016.

Published At:
