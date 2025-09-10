Asia Cup has seen some fascinating contests and rivalries over the years
There also have been one-sided games
Listed below are the most one-sided games in Asia Cup history
In the Asia Cup's long and varied history, the scale of victory has often reflected not just dominance but the evolving gap between cricketing powerhouses and emerging teams.
Afghanistan's 94-run win over Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2025 opener now ranks as the third-largest margin by runs in the tournament's T20 format.
The most emphatic win, however, remains Pakistan's 155-run demolition of Hong Kong in 2022, followed by India's 101-run triumph over Afghanistan in the same edition.
*The UAE vs Oman match was a qualifier.
These margins are shaped by big totals, powered by explosive batting and coupled with bowling collapses. Often, the target is more than 170 runs.
|Margin
|Target
|Winner
|Against
|Venue
|Edition
|155 runs
|194
|Pakistan
|Hong Kong
|Sharjah
|2022
|101 runs
|213
|India
|Afghanistan
|Dubai
|2022
|94 runs
|189
|Afghanistan
|Hong Kong
|Abu Dhabi
|2025
|71 runs
|173
|UAE
|Oman
|Mirpur
|2016
|66 runs
|179
|Afghanistan
|Hong Kong
|Mirpur
|2016
In the ODI format, the record for the biggest win by runs belongs to India, who crushed Hong Kong by 256 runs in 2008. That match saw India post a mammoth total and then dismantle Hong Kong's chase with clinical precision.
Other notable ODI wins include Pakistan's 233-run victory over Bangladesh in 2000.
|Margin
|Target
|Winner
|Against
|Venue
|Edition
|256 runs
|375
|India
|Hong Kong
|Karachi
|2008
|238 runs
|343
|Pakistan
|Nepal
|Multan
|2023
|233 runs
|321
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|Dhaka
|2000
|228 runs
|357
|India
|Pakistan
|Colombo
|2023
|173 runs
|285
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|1988
These matches typically feature totals exceeding 300 and bowling attacks exploiting unfamiliar conditions or inexperienced batting lineups.
When it comes to victories by wickets, the margins are naturally capped at 10, but the context matters. A 10-wicket win in ODIs or T20Is, especially when chasing a competitive total, tells one team's complete control in the match.
India's 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI edition, achieved with over 20 overs to spare, is one such example. In fact, a 10-wicket win has been achieved five times in the Asia Cup ODIs.
|Margin
|Target
|Winner
|Against
|Venue
|Edition
|10 wickets
|97
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Sharjah
|1984
|10 wickets
|191
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|Colombo
|2004
|10 wickets
|116
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|Karachi
|2008
|10 wickets
|145
|India
|Nepal
|Pallekele
|2023
|10 wickets
|51
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|2023
In T20Is, chasing down targets without losing a wicket is rarer, and in the Asia Cup, it has never been achieved. India's nine-wicket win over the UAE in 2016 remains the biggest winning margin. In fact, wins by five wickets or more have happened only four times so far.
|Margin
|Target
|Winner
|Against
|Venue
|Edition
|9 wickets
|82
|India
|UAE
|Mirpur
|2016
|8 wickets
|106
|Afghanistan
|Sri Lanka
|Dubai
|2022
|5 wickets
|84
|India
|Pakistan
|Mirpur
|2016
|5 wickets
|122
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|Dubai
|2022
Across formats, these winning margins reflect not just the scorelines but the complete and utter dominance by a team. And the Asia Cup continues to throw up such one-sided contests.
For the record, the Asia Cup alternates between ODI and T20I formats to align with the next ICC global event, providing the continental teams a platform to prepare for the next big outing. This rotation began in 2016.