Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Cricket Australia Appoints Former New Zealand Captain Daniel Vettori As Men’s Team Assistant Coach

Daniel Vettori, who played 113 Tests for New Zealand, has coaching experience in IPL, BBL and in England and the Caribbean.

Cricket Australia Appoints Former New Zealand Captain Daniel Vettori As Men’s Team Assistant Coach
Daniel Vettori's first assignment will be Australia's Test tour to Sri Lanka next month. ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2022 9:32 am

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has been appointed as an assistant coach of the Australian men’s cricket team. (More Cricket News)

Vettori, who played against Australia in 19 of his 113 Tests for New Zealand, has coaching experience in the Indian Premier League, in Australia’s T20 Big Bash competition, and in England and the Caribbean.

The former left-arm spinner also has worked as a spin bowling consultant for Bangladesh and with Australia during their winning Test series in Pakistan in March.

Related stories

Cricket Australia Name Andrew McDonald As Head Coach Of Senior Men’s Team On Long-Term Contract

Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers’ Association Sign NFT Deal With Rario and BlockTrust  

Cricket Australia Reveals Names Of Contracted Players - Check Who's In, Who's Out

He will coach Australia’s bowling attack starting with next month’s Test tour to Sri Lanka. Andre Borovec was also hired as an assistant coach, and will guide the Australia A team in Sri Lanka. Both have previously worked with head coach Andrew McDonald.

In a statement announcing the appointments Tuesday, Cricket Australia said Vettori’s “international experience in all forms of the game as a player and coach is almost unrivalled and his strategic insights, coaching approach and collaborative style will be invaluable for Andrew and the team.”

McDonald, who took over as head coach from Justin Langer before Australia’s tour to Pakistan, said Vettori would bring “an enormous amount of knowledge to the team.”

“I have worked with Daniel previously and could not speak more highly of his approach, work ethic and rapport he brings,” McDonald said. “His experience and balanced style are well documented. He is a great fit.”

Tags

Sports Daniel Vettori Cricket Australia Australia National Cricket Team New Zealand National Cricket Team Andrew McDonald IPL Big Bash League
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read