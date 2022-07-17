Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
COVID-19 Hits World Athletics Championships 2022, Two Japanese Marathon Runners Test Positive  

Two of the six Japanese marathon runners to have tested positive for COVID-19 will miss the race. Their names have not been publicly announced.  

Athletes train at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene.
Athletes train at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene. AP

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 10:24 am

Two Japanese marathon runners have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the race at the World Athletics Championships 2022. (More Sports News)

World Athletics announced Saturday that two of Japan’s six athletes entered in the marathon tested positive along with the head coach and four members of the support staff.

All will have to be isolated for five days, a period that will run through the men's race on Sunday and the women's race on Monday. The federation did not say which of the six Japanese runners entered in the marathons had tested positive.

Gaku Hoshi, Yusuke Nishiyama and Kengo Suzuki are entered in the men's race and Mao Ichiyama, Mizuki Matsuda and Hitomi Niiya are entered among women. Athletes had to be fully vaccinated to be participate at the worlds.

Organizers are recommending, but not requiring, masks to be worn in indoor areas during the championships.

