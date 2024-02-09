“It's beyond diabolical, the pain and suffering of so many. It's why he must be put behind bars and be prevented from ever harming anyone again,” John Shapiro, an entrepreneur and father of three, who told the court how he was abused at the Massachusetts camp and Syracuse University, “Because given the chance he will. He has shown no signs of remorse or forgiveness. None. Again, given the chance, Mr. Mainwaring will do this again.”

Shapiro also detailed the toll the abuse has taken on his life.

“The trauma from that has caused my life to be full of darkness, sadness and devoid of hope. I've suffered so much for so many years,” Shapiro said. “Too painful to describe and too tortuous to put into words, but I'm making an attempt here and now. My life has never been the same since that first fateful time he sexually abused me at Greylock.”