LAPD Shoot Sikh man 'performing Gatka' With Sword In LA

Gurpreet Singh, 35, was fatally shot by LAPD after brandishing a sword in downtown Los Angeles; community questions police response.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has released body-worn camera footage showing officers fatally shooting Gurpreet Singh, a 35-year-old Sikh man, during an incident in downtown Los Angeles on 13 July.

The footage shows Singh standing in the middle of Figueroa Street near Olympic Boulevard, close to the Crypto.com Arena, performing movements with a two-foot blade. Police described the weapon as a machete, though some identified it as a double-edged sword commonly used in Gatka, a Sikh martial art.

According to the LAPD, multiple 911 calls reported Singh swinging the weapon and threatening passers-by. In the video, he can be seen making martial-arts-like movements, at one point apparently cutting his own face. Officers Michael Orozco and Nestor Espinoza Bojorquez arrived at the scene and repeatedly instructed him to drop the weapon. Singh instead threw a water bottle at them, returned to his car and drove off while brandishing the blade from the vehicle.

A short pursuit followed in which Singh struck several vehicles, including a police car. The chase ended near Figueroa and 12th streets, where Singh exited his car and advanced towards the officers with the sword raised. Both officers fired, hitting him several times. He was taken to hospital but later died. No officers or bystanders were injured.

Police officials said Singh’s actions posed an imminent threat to public safety and justified the use of lethal force. However, some community members and commentators online questioned why non-lethal methods, such as tasers or beanbag rounds, were not used.

Gatka, rooted in Sikh martial tradition, is often performed with swords and sticks at religious and cultural gatherings. Video clips circulating online show Singh initially moving in a controlled manner before his behaviour became erratic.

The LAPD’s Force Investigation Division has opened a review into the shooting, as is standard procedure in police-involved fatalities. Authorities have asked anyone with further information to contact investigators.

